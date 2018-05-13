Bafana player arrested for drunk driving in Pretoria

The 28-year-old player who can't be named until he appears in court, was one of 15 people arrested by Tshwane metro police over the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – A Bafana Bafana and former Orlando Pirates football player has been arrested for drunk driving in Hatfield on Saturday night.

Senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba says: “At this stage, we can’t confirm who he is until he formerly appears in court. He is still now in police custody until he applies for bail.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)