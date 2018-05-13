Bafana player arrested for drunk driving in Pretoria
The 28-year-old player who can't be named until he appears in court, was one of 15 people arrested by Tshwane metro police over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – A Bafana Bafana and former Orlando Pirates football player has been arrested for drunk driving in Hatfield on Saturday night.
Police say the footballer’s identity will be withheld until he appears in court.
The 28-year-old player was one of 15 people arrested over the weekend by Tshwane metro police.
Senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba says: “At this stage, we can’t confirm who he is until he formerly appears in court. He is still now in police custody until he applies for bail.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
