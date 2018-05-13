Acting CT Mayor Neilson to appoint interim mayoral committee

Ian Neilson says by law, he now holds all the authorities of a mayor once the party announced Patricia De Lille is no longer a DA member.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Cape Town Mayor Ian Neilson says he'll be appointing an interim mayoral committee within the next few days.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) earlier this week announced its decision to rescind Patricia De Lille's membership that resulted in her having to vacate office.

Neilson has been acting in the position since then.

The acting mayor says he held back on appointing an interim mayoral committee to gauge the outcome of Friday's court proceedings.

Neilson vows service delivery will not be affected due to the impasse in the city, while De Lille warns the work of the city will suffer.

Public leadership expert Professor Erwin Schwella feels the spat between De Lille and the DA should be resolved as soon as possible.

“It's becoming quite ridiculous the way in which all of these political shenanigans from all sides are being argued and driven, which has very little to do with good public leadership and leadership in the service of the people.”

The court has ordered the Independent Electoral Commission not to fill the vacant mayoral position, until a ruling has been made on whether De Lille continues to be a DA member and city mayor.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)