6 people, including 4 children, die in NW crash

Four children, believed to be between the ages of six and nine-years-old as well as two adults lost their lives in the Buffelspoort accident on Sunday morning.

Six people including four children have died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a pillar before the car caught alight. Picture: ER24
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Six people have been killed in a car crash on the N4 near Buffelspoort in the North West province.

Four children, believed to be between the ages of six and nine-years-old as well as two adults lost their lives in the accident on Sunday morning.

It’s understood the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pillar before the car caught alight.

A woman, believed to be pregnant, is among the deceased.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall says: “ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and saw that there was nothing that they could do to save the patients. The woman, children and the man were declared dead on the scene by various emergency services. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet know but local authorities are investigating.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

