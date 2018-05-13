13 boys from bogus Soweto academy reunited with family

Earlier this week, reports emerged that a 34-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the rape of a boy (9) who was part of a soccer club.

CAPE TOWN – The Gauteng department of social development says a further 13 boys were reunited with their parents after being rescued from a man who allegedly raped and molested them at a fake sports academy in Soweto.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that a 34-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the rape of a 9-year-old boy who was part of a soccer club where the alleged abuse took place.

It's understood the boy could be part of 29 others, aged between nine and 18 years, who have been repeatedly raped and beaten for months by their coach.

Gauteng department of social development spokesperson Mbangwa Xaba says they have worked tirelessly to reunite the abused victims with their families.

“As social development we have stepped in ensuring that there was contact with the families, making them understand that the interest of the children that making them stay in a place they are unfamiliar with is placing them in danger.”

Authorities say the 34-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday and, is in hospital under police guard following an attempted suicide by poisoning.

“We would like to caution parents to be cautious when people take their children. Do not hand over your children to people whose credentials and institutions can’t be verified.”

Working with the family crisis and sexual offenses unit, the department has appealed parents to verify the details of their children's prospective schools before enrolling them

