Who's in charge of Cape Town after court reserves judgment in De Lille case?

Judge Patrick Gamble has reserved judgment in the matter between Patricia de Lille and the DA, essentially putting the City of Cape Town’s administration in limbo.

CAPE TOWN – It’s unclear whether a pending court matter between Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA) will affect service delivery in the City of Cape Town.

The Western Cape High Court on Friday reserved judgment in the urgent matter relating to De Lille's request that she continue being a DA member and Cape Town's mayor.

The court also ordered the IEC not to fill De Lille’s vacant seat in council while this matter is pending.

On Tuesday the DA announced its decision to rescind her party membership.

WATCH: De Lille’s council post won't be filled pending court case

The DA has argued De Lille will suffer minimal prejudice if her application for urgent interim relief is not granted.

Advocate Sean Rosenberg has told the court the DA will suffer, however, if a member removed by the party returns to council and as mayor.

But Judge Patrick Gamble has reserved judgment in this matter, essentially putting the City of Cape Town’s administration in limbo.

De Lille believes this matter will affect service delivery.

“In this period where there’s this uncertainty on who the staff must listen to and take instructions from, it will, in fact, impact service delivery. So the sooner we get closure, the better for service delivery in our city.”

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone, however, believes things will still run smoothly in the city.

“I would like to assure the residents of Cape Town that the city is running completely business as normal. Your services won’t be affected in any way.”

De Lille’s application challenging the constitutionality of a clause in the DA’s constitution will be heard before a full bench on 25 May.