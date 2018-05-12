Spice Girls will attend royal wedding
However, the band will not be performing as previously claimed.
LONDON - The Spice Girls will attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding this month, but there are no plans for them to perform.
The Wannabe hitmakers - made up of Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, and Mel C - were previously thought to be taking to the stage at the upcoming royal wedding on 19 May after Mel B hinted at a possible performance earlier this year.
But it has now been claimed that whilst they were all invited individually, they will not be performing, and will only be at the nuptials as guests.
An insider told Entertainment Tonight: "The girls were individually invited to attend the wedding, but there is no plan to have them perform.
"Although there is no plan to have the Spice Girls perform, it is a wedding, and who knows what could spontaneously happen."
For Beckham - who will attend the wedding with her husband David Beckham - the lavish ceremony won't be the first she's attended in recent years, as she was also invited to watch Harry's brother Prince William tie the knot with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, back in 2011.
In April the 43-year-old fashion mogul hinted that she had been invited to the upcoming wedding when she refused to deny rumours that she would be in attendance.
Asked about the rumours, Beckham - who was sat alongside basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal at the time - said: "I, uh, I, I don't know..."
Victoria's stuttering response prompted Shaquille to say: "She's totally going."
Meanwhile, Mel B - whose full name is Melanie Brown - confirmed her attendance, and seemingly suggested the girl group would be performing together whilst appearing on The Real.
She said: "I'm going. I don't know if I should've said that. Us five Spice Girls did [get an invitation]. Why am I so honest?"
When asked if they were set to perform, the 42-year-old singer didn't verbally confirm the news, but threw her cue cards into the air, which prompted the show's hosts to cheer.
Brown then added: "I swear I'm just ... I need to go, I'm going to be fired. I'm gonna be fired."
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.