Santaco calls on WC police to act swiftly following taxi rank shootings
On Friday, two taxi drivers were shot dead in Delft, while on Wednesday a 21-year-old man was shot and killed at the Hanover Park taxi rank.
CAPE TOWN – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has condemned any form of violence in the taxi industry after a spate of attacks in Cape Town.
About nine people were attacked at various taxi ranks over the past few weeks.
Santaco deputy chairperson Nazeem Abdurahman says: “People can’t come and use the taxi rank. There are innocent people that use the taxi rank to go to work. The police need to work super-fast to get these guys behind bars.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
