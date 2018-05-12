Saftu shocked by attempt on Natu’s Thompson’s life

It’s understood Thompson was ambushed by heavily armed men who fired at him while he drove from Umhlanga to Durban, narrowly missing his head.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says they are horrified at the attempted assassination of the deputy president of the National Teachers Union, Allen Thompson.

It’s understood Thompson was ambushed by heavily armed men who fired at him while he drove from Umhlanga to Durban, narrowly missing his head and injuring him in the shoulder.

In a statement, the federation says it cannot be a coincidence that this assassination attempt on a trade union leader, was unconnected with his fight against corruption.

Acting spokesperson Patrick Craven says: “What is particularly interesting is that they didn’t steal either the car, which had the key in the ignition or various other items but focused on laptop, computers and documents; which clearly indicates that it could be political.”

Police say the unknown assailants were wearing balaclavas and followed Thompson into hospital before looting his car and walking away with his documents - two laptops and the bags that contained information which were "key" in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) education department investigations.

Craven adds that justice must be served.

“Everything must be done to find, not just the ones who carried out the ambush, but those who planned and organised it – because there is no question that it was organised – and bring this people to justice.”

The federation has also called on all trade union officials to increase safety measures in the wake of the recent political attacks in KZN.

Earlier on Saturday, it emerged that Inkatha Freedom Party councillor Sibuyiseni Dhlamini and African National Congress councillor Musawenkosi Mchunu were gunned down in separate incidents in Kzn. Both attacks appear to be politically motivated.

