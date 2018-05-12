Prasa’s Makhubele denies claims she got people to ‘lie’ for board

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Prasa’s Makhubele denies claims she got people to ‘lie’ for board

Former Prasa interim chairperson Tintswalo Makhubele was reacting to the claims made by Zachie Achmat following a Western Cape High Court ruling on Friday.

Prasa interim board chair Advocate Tintswalo Makhubele appearing before Parliament for the first time. Picture: Lindsay Denlinger/EWN
Prasa interim board chair Advocate Tintswalo Makhubele appearing before Parliament for the first time. Picture: Lindsay Denlinger/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) former interim board chairperson, Judge Tintswalo Makhubele, has denied allegations that she procured people to lie on behalf of the board.

Makhubele was reacting to claims made by lobby group Unite Behind’s Zachie Achmat following a Western Cape High Court ruling on Friday.

The court ordered the passenger rail agency to hand over audio recordings of a meeting during which a decision was taken to disband the parastatal’s Legal Panel.

In an EWN interview, Unite Behind activist Zachie Achmat claims Makhubele, as the former Prasa interim board chairperson, “got people to lie on that board’s behalf”.

Makhubele denies this and says it's the first time she's even heard the allegation.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA