Prasa’s Makhubele denies claims she got people to ‘lie’ for board
Former Prasa interim chairperson Tintswalo Makhubele was reacting to the claims made by Zachie Achmat following a Western Cape High Court ruling on Friday.
CAPE TOWN – Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) former interim board chairperson, Judge Tintswalo Makhubele, has denied allegations that she procured people to lie on behalf of the board.
Makhubele was reacting to claims made by lobby group Unite Behind’s Zachie Achmat following a Western Cape High Court ruling on Friday.
The court ordered the passenger rail agency to hand over audio recordings of a meeting during which a decision was taken to disband the parastatal’s Legal Panel.
In an EWN interview, Unite Behind activist Zachie Achmat claims Makhubele, as the former Prasa interim board chairperson, “got people to lie on that board’s behalf”.
Makhubele denies this and says it's the first time she's even heard the allegation.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
