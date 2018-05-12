Police task team to probe murders of 2 KZN politicians

An IFP councillor and a former ANC councillor were shot dead on Friday night in separate incidents.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Bheki Langa says its political violence task team will investigate the killing of an IFP councillor and a former ANC councillor in the province.

On Friday evening Sibuyiselo Dlamini, a member of the IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB), was shot in Ulundi, while former ANC councillor Musawenkosi Mchunu was shot in Pietermaritzburg.

“We strongly condemn the latest attacks last night in Pietermaritzburg and Ulundi where two people were ambushed by unknown suspects who fatally shot them. Both dockets have been assigned to the political violence task team that will investigate further,” says Langa.

According to police, while driving on the R66 King Dinuzulu Highway in Ulundi on Friday night, 35-year-old Dlamini’s vehicle was blocked by unknown suspects who opened fire at him. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

IFPYB national chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa described Sbuyiselo as a hard-working and dedicated member and leader of the grouping and a humble servant of the people.

“It is the expectation of the IFPYB that law enforcement agencies will be thorough with their investigation and bring the killers of our brother and those who sanctioned his murder to book.”

In another incident, this time in the Pata area of Pietermaritzburg, 45-year-old Mchunu was returning home when he was ambushed by unknown suspects who fired several shots at him. He sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The ANC has responded, saying it condemns “the brutal, callous, and cold-blooded murder of politicians in KwaZulu-Natal”.

“The ANC is severely pained by the continuous killing of community leaders in the province.

“We sincerely wish to express our deepest condolences to the families of the ANC and IFP leaders whose lives perished in hands of the thugs.”