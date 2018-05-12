Police probe Wits student's death in Braamfontein
It’s understood the second-year engineering student died after allegedly jumping from the building in an act of suicide.
JOHANNESBURG – Police have opened an inquest into the death of a Wits University student who plunged to his death from a private student residence in Braamfontein earlier this week.
This follows the suicide of Wits student Kago Moeng in October 2017, who ended her life by leaping from the sixth floor of a different private student residence in Braamfontein.
Police say they are investigating the matter.
“So far we don’t know the motive of the incident but we are investigating a case of inquest which we believe that those who might have information to assist in the investigation may come forward.”
Meanwhile, Wits University says the institution's protection services and student affairs will work with police in its investigation.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
