Numsa: Bus strike negotiations have been difficult
General secretary Irvin says it would be to the detriment of their own companies should employers decide to revert to previous offers.
JOHANNESBURG - Unions involved in the bus strike say it’s important that employers negotiate in good faith until a complete resolution is found.
On Friday unions announced that the strike would continue until a solution was reached regarding the back-pay of employees for the month of April when the strike began.
On the table sits an agreeable offer for unions, with a 9% pay rise for the first year and 8% for the second year. Other issues relating to the payment of night shift allowance, dual drivers and insourcing have been handed to a task team.
Speaking at a briefing on Friday, Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim says so far it’s been difficult to negotiate with employers.
“It is basically gambling with the lives of the working class who are directly and negatively affected by this strike. They don’t care because it is our black and African communities who have no reliable public transport to go and come from work. We are saying this strike must come to an end.”
Jim says it would be to the detriment of their own companies should employers decide to revert to previous offers.
“These workers are going nowhere. We are united as unions and are going to be strong. If employers are going to show that attitude, it will also mean that we must plan for how we will be spiteful for them next year.
“The bottom line is we have not taken this strike during Easter like we did last year because we feel for our community.”
#BusStrike [WATCH] General Secretary of NUMSA Irvin Jim says they have received an offer of 9% from employers- unions had to take this offer to its members. The bus strike is essentially not over. [KS] pic.twitter.com/uXa54sb3cL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2018
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 8 May 2018
-
Community says Verulam mosque attack an act of terror
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 9 May 2018
-
Court orders De Lille’s council post not be filled pending court case
-
Lungisa judgment 'stinks of racism'
-
HRC taking Springs family to court for allegedly forcing worker to eat faeces
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.