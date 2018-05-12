Manchester United assistant manager Faria to leave at end of season
LONDON – Manchester United assistant manager Rui Faria will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
British media reported that the 42-year-old Faria is on Arsenal’s shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger, who will leave the north London club after almost 22 years in charge.
Portuguese Faria has worked with United manager Jose Mourinho since 2001 and they have won 25 trophies together with six clubs.
“After a lot of consideration, and with a very heavy heart, I have decided the time is right for me to move on,” Faria told United’s website.
#MUFC announces that assistant manager Rui Faria is to leave the club at the end of the season. We wish him all the best for the future.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 12, 2018
Full details: https://t.co/Gq7SBxk2kR pic.twitter.com/HAVXwp0XdY
“I have had 17 years of incredible and unforgettable experiences. However, I have felt for some time that I would like to spend much more quality time with my family before pursuing any new challenge in my professional life.”
When asked if Faria would be a contender for the Arsenal job, Mourinho said: “I think so, yes. You ask me if I think it would be a good fit and I say ‘yes’.”
