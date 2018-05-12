Makhura: Gauteng preparing for ‘rapid land release’

David Makhura says processes are underway to have land owned by GP government and municipalities ready for human settlement.

JOHANNESBURG – Premier David Makhura says Gauteng will be engaging in what is termed rapid land release.

He says the project, which is in its initial stages, is aimed at handing stands to those who would rather build for themselves as opposed to waiting in line for free housing.

Makhura was speaking at the Eldorado Park stadium in the south of Johannesburg in efforts to calm tensions in the area which was hit by violent protests where residents have demanded free housing and land.

The premier says the provincial government and municipalities own land and says processes are underway to have it ready for human settlement.

“We can’t talk about the land forever. We can’t keep talk about the land and there is no progress.”

He says he has instructed municipalities to work in providing land parcels, but says those areas should be viable for bulk infrastructure for development.

“Those land parcels, for human settlements in particular, should be provided with bulk infrastructure so that there is no informalisation.”

He says private land which would be identified for human settlement will be discussed in talks on land expropriation without compensation- before roll out for occupation.

Earlier this month, about 200 residents gathered in extension 29 in Protea Glen to occupy the land.

With authorities having to use rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse crowds gathered during the protest, the demonstrators said they wanted space to erect their homes on the vacant piece of land, as it's an ideal location.

