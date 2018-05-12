Kim Kardashian West: Surrogacy was the best decision I've made
Kim Kardashian West says using a surrogate for her third child Chicago was the "best decision" she's ever made.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star welcomed her daughter Chicago into the world earlier this year via a surrogate after she suffered from painful placenta accreta throughout her previous pregnancies.
She said: "I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, 'OK, this is the best decision I ever made.' It's a game changer, having to not go through [nursing] every few hours. I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby."
And the 37-year-old television personality - who also has North, four, and Saint, two, with her husband Kanye West - felt it was important that the surrogate knew who she was carrying the baby for as she didn't want the person to be one of their "haters" and therefore have lots of "negative energy" around the baby.
Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she added: "When you're starting the process, you don't have to technically let them know it's you [who you are]. I wanted to give her the opportunity to choose us as well. What if she wasn't a fan? We have amazing fans but we also have crazy haters. I wouldn't want that energy around my baby. I wanted them to be respectful and like who I am as a person and want to take that responsibility on. I wanted them to be on the same page as me and know that it was me to make that choice for them and their family too."
