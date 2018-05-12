Khloe Kardashian shares picture of daughter True
Khloe Kardashian has shared the first picture of her daughter True to mark one month since she was born.
LONDON – Khloe Kardashian has shared the first picture of her daughter True to mark one month since she was born.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to reveal the first full look at her little girl, who she welcomed into the world in April with her partner Tristan Thompson.
She captioned the short video: "Happy One Month True!"
Meanwhile, Khloe previously revealed her baby daughter is "sweet and patient".
She wrote: "Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday! So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient - really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents. I can't believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut (sic)"
This weekend will also see the family celebrate Khloe's first Mother's Day.
She shared: "I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, [grandma] MJ and my sisters - but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too! As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her ... This Mother's Day will be the most special yet! I still can't believe I'm a mom - it feels like such an honor. Now it feels even more important to honor all the amazing women in my family! (sic)"
