Judgment reserved in Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity case
The DA and AfriForum argue that Grace Mugabe should have been arrested and appeared in court after an assault accusation against her.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has reserved judgment in an application to review and set aside the former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe’s diplomatic immunity.
Mugabe is accused of assaulting model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in August last year but was allowed to leave the country without being prosecuted.
While she has not denied hitting Engels with an extension cord, Mugabe says she acted in self-defence.
The International Relations Department argues that it did not grant grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity, but rather recognised it in terms of international law.
This has, however, been rejected by the DA and AfriForum - which argued that the former first lady should have been arrested and appeared in court.
They say she could have then raised the issue of immunity - and it would have been up to the court to decide whether to grant immunity or not.
If the parties are successful, it could pave the way for Mugabe to be extradited to face trial.
While the judge said he would deliver judgment soon, he did not provide a time frame.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.