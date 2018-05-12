Judgment reserved in Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity case

The DA and AfriForum argue that Grace Mugabe should have been arrested and appeared in court after an assault accusation against her.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has reserved judgment in an application to review and set aside the former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe’s diplomatic immunity.

Mugabe is accused of assaulting model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in August last year but was allowed to leave the country without being prosecuted.

While she has not denied hitting Engels with an extension cord, Mugabe says she acted in self-defence.

The International Relations Department argues that it did not grant grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity, but rather recognised it in terms of international law.

This has, however, been rejected by the DA and AfriForum - which argued that the former first lady should have been arrested and appeared in court.

They say she could have then raised the issue of immunity - and it would have been up to the court to decide whether to grant immunity or not.

If the parties are successful, it could pave the way for Mugabe to be extradited to face trial.

While the judge said he would deliver judgment soon, he did not provide a time frame.