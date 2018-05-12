JHB south residents to Makhura: We need answers on housing today

Community members have gathered at the Eldorado Park stadium for the Gauteng premier to give feedback on housing issues.

ELDORADO PARK – Johannesburg south residents say Gauteng Premier David Makhura must tell them when they are getting the 48,000 stands they were promised last year.

Residents have arrived in numbers at the Eldorado Park stadium where Makhura and Human Settlement MEC Uhuru Moiloa are expected to give feedback to the communities which were recently demonstrating their dissatisfaction about the housing issue.

Violent protests over two weeks saw some residents arrested, while others were left injured after standoffs with the police.

Residents say their demands are very clear, namely land and housing.

“We want answers today. Not another day. Today. They have been promising us since I don’t know when.”

Another said, “I have a right to land. I have a right to a house. I have a right to have a place for my children to stay.”

Government promised them 48,000 stands and the residents say they want them as soon as yesterday.

Community members say they feel forgotten and that housing and job opportunities do not seem to be prioritised by government in their area.