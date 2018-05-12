Jhb communities demand answers on housing
Residents will gather at the Eldorado Park stadium this morning where leaders have invited local government to give feedback on their plans to revitalise poor communities and provide houses.
JOHANNESBURG - Communities in the south of Johannesburg say they want government to give residents a timeline of when they will deliver on promises of giving them better houses and infrastructure when they meet today.
Earlier this month, residents in several areas including Eldorado Park, Freedom Park and Soweto barricaded roads with burning tyres demanding government deliver on their promises made last year.
Community leader Majiet Amien says residents want government to explain which land has been allocated for development and the progress made to deal with the waiting list for government subsidised housing.
Amien says if the community is not satisfied with the provincial government’s response to the housing problem in the area, they will take it to a higher office.
The community has accused former Humans Settlement MEC Paul Mashatile of making promises to deal with the housing backlog last year, but since then nothing has changed.
