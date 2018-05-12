IFP councillor killed in KwaZula-Natal

Sibuyiselo Dlamini, a member of the party’s youth brigade, was shot in Ulundi on Friday at an intersection while waiting at a traffic light.

JOHANNESBURG - The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal says one of its councillors has been shot dead.

Sibuyiselo Dlamini, a member of the party’s youth brigade, was shot in Ulundi on Friday at an intersection while waiting at a traffic light.

IFP provincial spokesperson Blessed Gwala says the police are investigating the incident.

“We have consulted with the Minister of Police as well as the commissioner in the province and they are investigating the matter.”

There have also been confirmed reports that a former ANC councillor in Pietermaritzburg was shot dead outside his home on the same day.