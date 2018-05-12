IFP, ANC condemn murders of KZN politicians

The IFP’s Sibuyiselo Dlamini was killed at a traffic light while the ANC’s Musawenkosi Mchunu was killed outside his home on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has condemned the killing of councillor Sibuyiselo Dlamini who was gunned down by unidentified men at a traffic light in Ulundi on Friday.

Dlamini was the IFP Youth Brigade chairperson in the Zululand District and held several other positions during his time with the party.

Youth brigade national chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa visited the family on Saturday morning.

“We want to convey our deepest condolences to his family. It is our expectation that law enforcement agencies will, as a matter of urgency, investigate this matter and ensure that those that have committed this heinous crime are brought to book.”

On the same day, Former African National Congress (ANC) councillor Musawenkosi Mchunu was shot outside his home in Pietermaritzburg.

National spokesperson Pule Mabe says the killing of leaders in the province is unacceptable.

“As the leader of society, the ANC is dismayed and shocked at this evil deed in the province of KZN after losing three community leaders in less than a week. The ANC is severely pained by the continuous killing of community leaders in the province.”

Police say that the motive behind both murders has yet to be established and have urged members of the public to come forward with any information.

