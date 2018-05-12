IFP, ANC condemn murders of KZN politicians
The IFP’s Sibuyiselo Dlamini was killed at a traffic light while the ANC’s Musawenkosi Mchunu was killed outside his home on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has condemned the killing of councillor Sibuyiselo Dlamini who was gunned down by unidentified men at a traffic light in Ulundi on Friday.
Dlamini was the IFP Youth Brigade chairperson in the Zululand District and held several other positions during his time with the party.
Youth brigade national chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa visited the family on Saturday morning.
“We want to convey our deepest condolences to his family. It is our expectation that law enforcement agencies will, as a matter of urgency, investigate this matter and ensure that those that have committed this heinous crime are brought to book.”
On the same day, Former African National Congress (ANC) councillor Musawenkosi Mchunu was shot outside his home in Pietermaritzburg.
National spokesperson Pule Mabe says the killing of leaders in the province is unacceptable.
“As the leader of society, the ANC is dismayed and shocked at this evil deed in the province of KZN after losing three community leaders in less than a week. The ANC is severely pained by the continuous killing of community leaders in the province.”
Police say that the motive behind both murders has yet to be established and have urged members of the public to come forward with any information.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.