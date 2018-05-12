GP housing MEC awaiting mayor’s permission to build houses
Uhuru Moiloa says Herman Mashaba should grant permission to the province to develop municipal land in the south of Johannesburg for human settlement.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng human settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa says Johannesburg south residents should expect stands which are serviced with bulk infrastructure as soon as the City of Joburg gives the go ahead.
He says there are funds available to take basic services to the land which has been identified to allow dignified human settlement.
Moiloa says the rollout of the radical land release programme aimed at giving land to people in Gauteng will remove the burden from the congested free housing waiting list.
He was giving a report to the Joburg south communities who have demanded the provision of free housing and land.
The MEC says Joburg City Mayor Herman Mashaba should now grant permission to the province to develop municipal land for human settlement.
“We have identified portions of land around the south which will yield close to 60,000 housing units. We are now waiting on the City to transfer, through the power of attorney, so that I can then allocate resources.”
He says land given to people who want to build their own houses must adhere to set standards to avoid informalising those settlements.
#EldoradoPark Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Uhuru Moiloa says the Rapid Land Release programme would breed a new culture in SA, that is to built houses for oneself other than seeking free housing, if you can afford. PP pic.twitter.com/RPYIwCKkbO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2018
Residents say they may not agree with governments request to report back to the community on progress into the implementation of the radical land release programme after four months, but say they are willing to wait and see if government will do good on its promise.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
