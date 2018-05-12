DA: De Lille matter will not affect service delivery

The Western Cape High Court on Friday reserved judgment in De Lille's urgent application to stay on as Mayor and retain her party membership.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA)is adamant a pending court matter between the party and Patricia de Lille will not negatively affect service delivery in the City of Cape Town.

The Western Cape High Court on Friday reserved judgment in De Lille's urgent application to stay on as Mayor and retain her party membership.

She's challenging a clause in the DA's Constitution on which the party bases their decision to kick her out as a member and by extension sacking her as Mayor.

The axed Cape Town mayor must wait two more weeks before she'll know her fate in the City.

Her lawyers made representations in court, questioning whether her utterances during a Cape Talk 702 interview justifies her hurried removal.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone says the party would like to see a speedy conclusion in the matter.

“As it stands now the City of Cape Town runs business as usual, no services will be affected and no resident of Cape Town will be negatively affected in any way.”

Acting Mayor Ian Neilson says he'll be appointing an interim Mayoral Committee within the next few days.

De Lille's court bid will be heard before a full bench on 25 May.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)