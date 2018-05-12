City of Joburg hands hijacked Yeoville property back to owner

A suspected hijacker and tenant who had forcefully moved back into the property have been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg says a property reported as hijacked in Yoeville was handed over to the rightful owner after the arrest of the suspected hijacker and his accomplice on Friday night.

It’s understood the suspected hijacker and the tenant were evicted from the property at the beginning of this month before forcefully moving back into the property.

The pair is expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Monday.

The City's spokesperson Lucky Sidane says: “The property hijacker will be charged for contravening Section 3 -sub section 1 of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction (PIE) Act, contempt of court and trespassing. His accomplice will also be charged for contempt of court and for trespassing.”

It is alleged that the tenant stopped paying rent as agreed with the owner last year and was involved in subletting the unit whilst also collecting rent without permission from the owner.

The City says the hand-over of the property follows an investigation by its group forensic and investigation service department, working together with the South African Police Service.

“We handed back over 24 properties and arrested over 15 property hijackers since the unit group forensic and investigation service was established.”

