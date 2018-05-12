Cele wants SA girls, women to walk the streets without fear

Police Minister Bheki Cele was memorial lecture of the late Karabo Mokoena at the Soweto Theatre on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele has reiterated his vision as minister saying it is to see young girls or women to walk anywhere in South Africa without fear of assault or rape.

He says it is up to society to set a trend that perpetrators of acts of crime against women are not welcome.

Speaking at a memorial lecture of the late Karabo Mokoena at the Soweto Theatre, Cele also called on men and women in blue to not turn away victims of abuse when they move to lay charges.

#PoliceMinistry Memorial Lecture is also to create awareness on the killing of young women & aftermaths in families & society at large. Dialogue aims to urge society especially men to refrain from such atrocities levelled against women, to show empathy to affected family members pic.twitter.com/pEHpv3lepw — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 12, 2018

The minister says South Africans have the responsibility to act against the abuse of women.

“It’s not just a law enforcement issue, it’s a societal issue.”

#KaraboMokoena Cele says the society should be called upon to enter the campaign titled “not in our name”. He says the society should squeez and close the space of women abuse. PP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2018

He says police who turn back alleged victims of abuse will be dealt with.

“I am calling on the police to make sure that they protect everybody; women especially.”

#KaraboMokoena Cele says when women reports crime, the police should not chase them away, but act on their complaints. PP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2018

The minister says he personally believes that crimes against women should be a schedule 6 offense, saying the law should make it hard for perpetrators to succeed in their bail applications.

He ended with a message for police officers.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)