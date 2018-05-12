Popular Topics
Cele wants SA girls, women to walk the streets without fear

Police Minister Bheki Cele was memorial lecture of the late Karabo Mokoena at the Soweto Theatre on Saturday.

Sandile Mantsoe is accused of murdering Karabo Mokoena. Picture: Katleho Sekhoto/EWN.
Sandile Mantsoe is accused of murdering Karabo Mokoena. Picture: Katleho Sekhoto/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele has reiterated his vision as minister saying it is to see young girls or women to walk anywhere in South Africa without fear of assault or rape.

He says it is up to society to set a trend that perpetrators of acts of crime against women are not welcome.
Speaking at a memorial lecture of the late Karabo Mokoena at the Soweto Theatre, Cele also called on men and women in blue to not turn away victims of abuse when they move to lay charges.

The minister says South Africans have the responsibility to act against the abuse of women.

“It’s not just a law enforcement issue, it’s a societal issue.”

He says police who turn back alleged victims of abuse will be dealt with.

“I am calling on the police to make sure that they protect everybody; women especially.”

The minister says he personally believes that crimes against women should be a schedule 6 offense, saying the law should make it hard for perpetrators to succeed in their bail applications.

He ended with a message for police officers.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

