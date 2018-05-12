Bail for Lamoer and co-accused 'a sensible decision'
NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila explains Judge Roshenie Allie granted bail to allow the four men to properly consult with their attorneys over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the court's decision to grant former top cop Arno Lamoer and his three co-accused bail is a sensible one.
All four men were granted bail of R10,000 in the Western Cape High Court on Friday as their corruption case continues.
Earlier this week the court sentenced Lamoer to an effective six years behind bars, while former SAPS brigadiers Darius Van Der Ross and Colin Govender, as well as businessman Saleem Dawjee, were also handed effective jail terms of between two and six years.
But when back in the dock this coming Monday, the four men may bring an application for leave to appeal their sentences.
'You don't want a situation when somebody comes on Monday to say we didn't have enough time to consult and prepare for this application. There are some legal representatives in this team who have complained before about how difficult it is to go to police stations or prisons to consult enough with an accused."
Meanwhile, Advocate William Booth - who represents Dawjee - says Allie's decision comes with strict bail conditions.
"There are conditions that they surrender their passports, which have already actually been surrendered and remain in the custody of the police. They have to report every before 10am. The matter is postponed to Monday and there is a condition that the application for leave to appeal must be filed on or before 12am."
