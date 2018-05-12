ANC in KZN to hold elective conferences in 4 regions

JOHANNESBURG - Four regions of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will on Saturday hold their elective conferences.

This comes after the regions successfully convened their branch general meetings.

Provincial task team co-ordinator Sihle Zikalala says they are confident the regional conferences this weekend will proceed as planned and be “characterised by frank and robust debates”.

He says the process leading up to the conferences was largely smooth.

“The conferences that will take place are in the Far North, Inkosi Bhambatha, Emalahleni and Musa Dladla regions," says Zikalala.

These regional conferences will pave the way for the ANC in the province to hold a provincial elective conference to choose new leadership later this month.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by factional divisions and now the leaders hope the regional conferences will see an end to this.