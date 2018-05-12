ANC in KZN to hold elective conferences in 4 regions
This comes after the regions successfully convened their branch general.
JOHANNESBURG - Four regions of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will on Saturday hold their elective conferences.
This comes after the regions successfully convened their branch general meetings.
Provincial task team co-ordinator Sihle Zikalala says they are confident the regional conferences this weekend will proceed as planned and be “characterised by frank and robust debates”.
He says the process leading up to the conferences was largely smooth.
“The conferences that will take place are in the Far North, Inkosi Bhambatha, Emalahleni and Musa Dladla regions," says Zikalala.
These regional conferences will pave the way for the ANC in the province to hold a provincial elective conference to choose new leadership later this month.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has been rocked by factional divisions and now the leaders hope the regional conferences will see an end to this.
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] De Lille’s council post won't be filled pending court case
-
Court orders De Lille’s council post not be filled pending court case
-
Lungisa judgment 'stinks of racism'
-
Mahumapelo detractors claim there's imminent purge of NW MPLs
-
Disgruntled EC ANC members want reshuffle reversed
-
DA’s constitution in spotlight as De Lille challenges cessation of membership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.