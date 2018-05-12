ANC condemns KZN mosque attack
Abbas Essop was killed by knife-wielding attackers while trying to help Muhammed Ali, who had been stabbed in the stomach during Thursday's attack.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned the attack on the Imam Husain Mosque in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal, calling the crime ‘ghastly and vicious’.
Abbas Essop was killed by knife-wielding attackers while trying to help Muhammed Ali, who had been stabbed in the stomach during Thursday's attack.
The ANC says an attack on a mosque or any place of worship is a violation of constitutional rights - as all citizens have the right to freedom of religion and belief.
National spokesperson Pule Mabe says: “The Constitution of the republic guarantees every citizen the right to conscious religious belief, thought and opinion. An attack on the mosque, or any other place of worship, must be strongly condemned as it seeks to undermine this fundamental right.”
WATCH: 'They wanted to kill us', says survivor
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.