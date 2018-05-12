ANC condemns KZN mosque attack

Abbas Essop was killed by knife-wielding attackers while trying to help Muhammed Ali, who had been stabbed in the stomach during Thursday's attack.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has condemned the attack on the Imam Husain Mosque in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal, calling the crime ‘ghastly and vicious’.

Abbas Essop was killed by knife-wielding attackers while trying to help Muhammed Ali, who had been stabbed in the stomach during Thursday's attack.

The ANC says an attack on a mosque or any place of worship is a violation of constitutional rights - as all citizens have the right to freedom of religion and belief.

National spokesperson Pule Mabe says: “The Constitution of the republic guarantees every citizen the right to conscious religious belief, thought and opinion. An attack on the mosque, or any other place of worship, must be strongly condemned as it seeks to undermine this fundamental right.”

WATCH: 'They wanted to kill us', says survivor

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)