4 killed, one injured after train strikes car in Magalies
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for investigations.
JOHANNESBURG – Four people have been killed and one person sustained moderate injuries after a vehicle and train collided in Magaliesburg.
A man, believed to be in his 30s, was also declared dead by emergency services en route to a nearby hospital.
One more person sustained moderate injuries and he was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for investigations.
ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall says: “ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene where other emergency services were helping the five patients. There was, unfortunately, nothing paramedics could do for three women, all believed to be in their 50s, they were declared dead on the scene.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Saftu shocked by attempt on Natu’s Thompson’s life
-
3 suspects due in PE court for possession of stolen car
-
Prasa’s Makhubele denies claims she got people to ‘lie’ for board
-
Cele wants SA girls, women to walk the streets without fear
-
GP housing MEC awaiting mayor’s permission to build houses
-
2 killed, 1 injured in Maraisburg crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.