4 killed, one injured after train strikes car in Magalies

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have been killed and one person sustained moderate injuries after a vehicle and train collided in Magaliesburg.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was also declared dead by emergency services en route to a nearby hospital.

One more person sustained moderate injuries and he was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for investigations.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall says: “ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene where other emergency services were helping the five patients. There was, unfortunately, nothing paramedics could do for three women, all believed to be in their 50s, they were declared dead on the scene.”

