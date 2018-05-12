Popular Topics
3 suspects due in PE court for possession of stolen car

The arrest came after a high-speed chase between police and the perpetrators where the one suspect died while trying to flee the scene.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Police have confirmed that three people are to appear in Port Elizabeth magistrates court on charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The suspects were apprehended after being found in that stolen car.

The arrest came after a high-speed chase between police and the perpetrators where one suspect died while trying to flee the scene.

The police's Susan Van Rensburg says: “The suspects will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday, 14 May. It was also later confirmed that one of the suspects was wanted in Kwazakhele on charges of illegal possession of firearm.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

