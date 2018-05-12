3 dead after Limpopo murder-suicide
It’s understood a man killed his girlfriend and young son before hanging himself.
JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo man has reportedly stabbed his girlfriend and 2-year-old son to death before killing himself.
It’s understood the man’s body was found by a passerby on Friday at GaThoka village in Mankweng outside Polokwane.
Police say further investigations led officers to his home in the village where they found his girlfriend and son lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds.
The police’s Mohlaka Mashiane says they are investigating two counts of murder and an inquest docket has been opened.
“We call on all people suffering with domestic problems to seek assistance from relevant authorities rather than resorting to violence.”
