2 killed, 1 injured in Maraisburg crash

Paramedics say two men succumbed to their wounds, while the third sustained moderate injuries after their car crashed into a concrete barrier.

JOHANNESBURG – Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances that lead to a car accident in Maraisburg which left two dead.

It's understood a vehicle carrying three men crashed into a concrete barrier late Friday night.

Paramedics say two of the occupants succumbed to their wounds on the scene, while the third sustained injuries.

ER24's Annine Sidall says: “A man who sustained moderate injuries was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care by other medics on scene. The exact circumstance around the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were at the scene for further investigation.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)