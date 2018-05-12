2 killed, 1 injured in Maraisburg crash
Paramedics say two men succumbed to their wounds, while the third sustained moderate injuries after their car crashed into a concrete barrier.
JOHANNESBURG – Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances that lead to a car accident in Maraisburg which left two dead.
It's understood a vehicle carrying three men crashed into a concrete barrier late Friday night.
Paramedics say two of the occupants succumbed to their wounds on the scene, while the third sustained injuries.
[MARAISBURG] Two killed, one injured after car crashes into barrier. @SABCNewsOnline@ewnupdates @JacaNews @News24 @IOLhttps://t.co/JBXbu8oAOz pic.twitter.com/64QllJTzjJ— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) May 12, 2018
ER24's Annine Sidall says: “A man who sustained moderate injuries was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care by other medics on scene. The exact circumstance around the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were at the scene for further investigation.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
GP housing MEC awaiting mayor’s permission to build houses
-
Police probe Wits student's death in Braamfontein
-
ANC condemns KZN mosque attack
-
DA: De Lille matter will not affect service delivery
-
City of Joburg hands hijacked Yeoville property back to owner
-
Santaco calls on WC police to act swiftly following taxi rank shootings
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.