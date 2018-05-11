Wits student dies after fall from Braamfontein building

This is the latest student death in recent months with several students being killed and committing suicide since the beginning of the academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University has confirmed that a student has died following a fall from a building in Braamfontein.

A second-year engineering student fell from the Clifton Heights building just after 9pm on Thursday night.

Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel said: “The university was alerted on Thursday night about a student who passed away following a fall from a building in Braamfontein. The student’s next of kin were informed immediately. The university has been providing counselling to the family as well as to fellow students.”

Patel has encouraged students to utilise counselling services that the university provides to avoid extreme stress.

“The university knows that it’s a trying time in the run-up to exams, but we’re appealing in earnest to students to make use of the available services, counselling and wellness. The services are all strictly confidential.”

No foul play is suspected.

