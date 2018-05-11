[WATCH] Hawks: No motive yet for Verulam mosque attack
Ihsaan Haffejee & Ziyanda Ngcobo | The community of Verlum near Durban is still in shock after Thursday's attack on a local mosque. The KZN Hawks says that at this stage, the motive for the attack is still unknown and investigations are continuing.
