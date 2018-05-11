Varun Gupta granted permission to attend religious ceremony in India

The nephew of the Gupta brothers, is one of the accused in the Estina dairy farm fraud and corruption case.

PRETORIA – The Bloemfontein magistrates court has given permission to Varun Gupta to travel to India to attend a religious ceremony but he must return to South Africa before the end of the month.

He and several Oakbay executives and Free State provincial government officials were arrested and appeared in court in February, where they were all released on bail.

The court has set out strict conditions for Gupta’s travel to India.

It has ordered that he may collect his passport from the investigating officer on Friday, in order to travel to India to attend a religious pilgrimage in the Himalayas with his father.

The order states that the trip shall be taken by a commercial flight from OR Tambo International Airport and that he’ll return to the same port of entry.

Gupta is ordered to return to South Africa no later than 26 May, and hand his passport back to the investigating officer within 24 hours of his arival.