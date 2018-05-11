Unite Behind gives Prasa 5 days to hand over recording of board meeting
Unite Behind’s Zackie Achmat says they’ve been asking for the recording since February and have not received a response.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has five days to hand over evidence to pressure group Unite Behind, which led to the Rail Agency’s legal panel being suspended in 2017.
The group took Prasa to court on Friday morning for failing to provide a recording of a board meeting.
“In the court, the judge made sure that we exhausted every effort to get the recording. We’re confident that Prasa will comply because it has a new board and we hope that they will enter talks to settle the matter.”
Achmat says it’s important that the evidence sees the light of day, as governance issues at state-owned enterprises affect thousands of working class people daily.
“Judge Makhubele, who is the former chair of the board, got people to lie on his behalf, and we want to know why. We’re doing this because commuters suffer daily, and unless Prasa gets a decent board and management that will not lie and put the interest of the commuters first our trains will never be fixed.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
