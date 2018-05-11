Unicef: 400k children in DRC starving to death

It's asking for $88 million immediately for emergency aid in violence-torn Kasai province, half of which will be spent on child nutrition.

PRETORIA - The United Nations Children Fund (Unicef) says 400,000 children in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are starving to death.

It's asking for $88 million immediately for emergency aid in violence-torn Kasai province, half of which will be spent on child nutrition.

Unicef says 770,000 children in Kasai province are malnourished and 400,000 of them are at risk of death from hunger.

Violence in the province has forced more than a million people from their homes and displaced 4,5 million more. The Congolese government disputes this.

It boycotted a donor conference in Geneva last month that raised only a fraction of its $1,7 billion target.

Unicef says people are risking returning home, making it easier to access those in need of food, healthcare, safe drinking water and education.