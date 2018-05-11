Trollip: No-confidence motion becoming a joke now
A third bite at the cherry to bring a motion of no confidence against Athol Trollip didn't even get off the ground on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - In another political soap opera, this time in the Eastern Cape, another bid by a group of political parties to unseat Port Elizabeth Mayor Athol Trollip failed on Thursday.
A third bite at the cherry to bring a motion of no confidence against Trollip didn't even get off the ground.
During a special sitting on Thursday of the city council, the Economic Freedom Fighters, African National Congress and United Democratic Movement all had to withdraw their respective motions.
Trollip says there are talks of a possible fourth motion to be brought against him by the opposition.
“I hear the EFF have submitted another motion of no confidence to be debated at our next council meeting. It’s become somewhat of a joke now and all we want to do now is to look after the people. The motion collapsed, and I think there’s no appetite for this.”
