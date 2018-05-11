Tickets for Sundowns vs Barcelona selling fast

Ticket sales for the much-anticipated Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona are selling fast, according to Stadium Management CEO Jacques Grobbelaar.

The match, organised by the Motsepe Foundation and the Nelson Mandela Foundation, was confirmed by the president of the Motsepe Foundation, Patrice Motsepe on Thursday at a press briefing at the Sandton Convention Center.

Motsepe said at the time that tickets were selling at 216 tickets per minute, as soccer fans in South Africa rushed to ticket vendor Computicket.

Later on Thursday evening, Grobbelaar tweeted that 24,862 tickets had already been sold on the opening day of ticket sales for the match.

Barcelona are not new to playing against Sundowns on South African soil as in 2007 they also played against the side at Loftus Versveld.

This time, the two football giants will clash at the iconic FNB Stadium in Soweto on 16 May.