Standard Bank Joy of Jazz: It's a 21st & you're invited

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz has announced the acts for the 21st edition of one of Africa's premier jazz festivals.

JOHANNESBURG - The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz may only be turning 21 this year, but the much-loved festival has long had a key to the city of Johannesburg and the hearts of jazz lovers across South Africa.

This year's festival, organised by T Musicman, will fittingly feature tributes to Hugh Masekela and the man who gave him first trumpet, Louis Armstrong.

The 2018 line-up was unveiled on Wednesday evening in Parkmore, just a few kilometres from the Sandton Convention Centre where the magic will unfold over three nights from 27 September.

Grammy award-winning vocalist Cassandra Wilson and accomplished saxophonist David Sanborn lead an impressive cast of artists, which includes Feya Faku, Amina Figarova, Bilal, Buika, Letta Mbulu, Gloria Bosman, Paul Hamner, McCoy Mrubata, Kyle Shepherd, Bokani Dyer and Thandi Ntuli, the current Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year for Jazz.

The launch party wasn't just another staid announcement affair, with poet Sibulelo Manamatela enthralling guests as she first paid tribute to Bra Hugh and then hinted at the line-up.

T Musicman chief executive Peter Tladi says he's pleased the festival brings "people together through jazz".

"We are looking forward to providing unparalleled access to the best jazz music in the world through our expertly curated programme and line-up as much as we are excited to be able to contribute to the development of our cultural economy."

This year's build-up programme will include several corporate social initiative events aimed at deepening bonds and furthering the understanding of jazz.

The three-day spectacle will feature four stages - Dinaledi, Diphala, Conga and Mbira - where the artists will showcase their talents.

Here's our full line up. Tickets are available from 08:00 10 May 2018 at @Computicket . Live the music. Feel the Jazz#SBJOJ21 pic.twitter.com/tuO9sNcdLV — Std Bank Joy Of Jazz (@JoyOfJazz) May 9, 2018

And the response from jazz followers and fans of the festival has been rather, um, excitable to say the least.

Standard Bank Chief Marketing Officer Thulani Sibeko also used the launch to announce that the bank had renewed its naming rights sponsorship of the event for a further three years.