Springboks scrap ban on overseas-based players
Governing body, SA Rugby, ended the overseas-based player policy just over a year after bringing it into effect.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa have scrapped a ban on picking overseas-based players, opening the way for new coach Rassie Erasmus to name a full-strength side to take on England in their three-test series next month.
Governing body, SA Rugby, ended the overseas-based player policy just over a year after bringing it into effect.
The rule prevented the Springboks from selecting overseas-based players who had fewer than 30 test caps.
The measure was an attempt to stem a growing tide of players leaving South Africa to sign more lucrative contracts at clubs in Britain, France, Ireland and Japan.
It was set to be lifted next year in preparation for the 2019 World Cup.
“Rassie is in his last year of preparation before the World Cup, so he can select any overseas-based player,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander told reporters.
“He has just 18 tests in which to prepare for the World Cup, so we gave him grace.
“Rassie has already spoken to a few players who are playing overseas. From now until the World Cup, he wants to give as many players as possible the chance to show what they can do for the Boks.”
It was not immediately clear if the ban on overseas players was being scrapped permanently or just until the end of the next World Cup.
Erasmus is likely to grab the opportunity and bring back scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, considered among the outstanding performers in this season’s English Premiership.
De Klerk had won 11 caps before he left the Lions to play for the Sale Sharks.
The decision also offers Saracens prop Vincent Koch and Wasps’ Juan de Jongh a chance to get back into the Springbok squad.
Erasmus’s first test in charge is against Wales in Washington DC on 2 June, a week before South Africa’s first clash against England.
The new coach has just over a year to prepare for the next World Cup in Japan, where the Boks meet defending champions New Zealand in their opening game in Yokohama on 21 September 2019.
A talent drought continues to be a major concern for South African rugby.
The weakness of the South African rand means local teams cannot compete with offers from other top leagues with the Free State Cheetahs, who have just completed their maiden season in the PRO-14, set to lose 11 players to overseas clubs.
Popular in Sport
-
Tickets for Sundowns vs Barcelona selling fast
-
Sundowns President Motsepe confirms Barcelona match
-
Tickets for Sundowns vs Barcelona to go on sale on Thursday
-
Chelsea chase Champions League; Swansea & Saints fight for survival
-
Do or die for Ajax in final league game
-
Cristiano Ronaldo working on animated series
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.