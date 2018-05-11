Sibanye: One of deadly mine accident survivors discharged from hospital
Seven mineworkers died and five are still being treated in hospital after the Masakhane shaft caved-in earlier in May.
JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye Gold has confirmed one of the mineworkers who survived a seismic event at its Stillwater’s Driefontein mine near Carletonville has been discharged from hospital and is in good health.
Seven mineworkers died and five are still being treated in hospital after the Masakhane shaft caved in earlier in May.
Mine management says the company will continue to ensure that the employees receive appropriate medical attention and ongoing support and counselling.
Spokesperson James Wellsted said: “We have an extensive support for the families. During the course of the week, we had a big memorial service which was attended by thousands of our employees. We’re trying to provide as much support for the families as we can.”
LISTEN: ‘Mineworkers’ wellbeing should be prioritised’
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand hits 3-week high vs dollar
-
‘Angola plans to privatise over 70 state companies’
-
[LISTEN] 'At which point is it no longer worth it to send people underground?'
-
Rand steady in early trade after rally
-
US safety agency reviewing fatal Tesla crash in Florida
-
Facebook asks European users which news sources they trust
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.