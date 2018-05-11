Sibanye: One of deadly mine accident survivors discharged from hospital

Seven mineworkers died and five are still being treated in hospital after the Masakhane shaft caved-in earlier in May.

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye Gold has confirmed one of the mineworkers who survived a seismic event at its Stillwater’s Driefontein mine near Carletonville has been discharged from hospital and is in good health.

Mine management says the company will continue to ensure that the employees receive appropriate medical attention and ongoing support and counselling.

Spokesperson James Wellsted said: “We have an extensive support for the families. During the course of the week, we had a big memorial service which was attended by thousands of our employees. We’re trying to provide as much support for the families as we can.”

