Satellite police station hasn't reduced crime, says Elsies River CPF

CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River community policing forum (CPF) says that a satellite police station hasn't had much of an impact on crime prevention in the area.

The unit was handed over to the community by former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula last year in the wake of the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters. Community members urged Mbalula to improve policing in the area, and he promised to do so.

The CPF’s Imran Mukaddam says: “It’s at hotspots and it’s occasionally at the day hospital. It’s used more for affidavits and for people to have facilities that they can’t access at their police service centre.”

But Mukaddam adds the mobile unit doesn't appear to have reduced crime.

“The officers stationed at the mobile police station are not really able to change the situation on the ground as much as we would want. They’ve deployed the satellite police station at a particular spot, but there’s not enough vehicles at that spot to bring crime in the area under control.”

Elsies River Police Station commander, Brigadier Sandile Sonjani, says that the key to making a real dent in the crime rate in the area is personnel.

“We have not yet received the numbers we were promised. I should think then that it is due to the high demand of human resources elsewhere."

There are currently about 210 officers stationed in the area, three-quarters of whom are operational. They serve a community of more than 100,000 residents.

Sonjani says they've received 12 additional police vehicles, boosting their fleet to 56 vehicles.

