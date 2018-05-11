Sarah Jessica Parker: 'Sex and the City' would be different now

The 53-year-old actress would like to know what her journalist alter ego Carrie Bradshaw's take on New York would be now.

LONDON - Sarah Jessica Parker thinks Sex and the City would be a very "different show" now in the wake of the Time's Up and MeToo campaigns.

The 53-year-old actress would like to know what her journalist alter ego Carrie Bradshaw's take on New York would be now, in the wake of the rise of the MeToo movement and the Time's Up initiative, admitting her character - who she played from 1998 to 2004 and in two spin-off movies in 2008 and 2010 - was very much a product of her time.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival in Manhattan on Thursday, she said: "I think Carrie Bradshaw is very much a product of her generation and I think her conversations about sexual politics and intimacy spoke to the years. As always, those years prior to being a young adult inform your world view. I think that she would have a lot to say about this, and I would be curious to read [her] column if she could sit back and look at it.

"You know, this city has changed - that was 20 years ago this June - this city has changed an enormous amount politically and economically and socially and I think it would be a different show, honestly."

And the actress admitted there are other elements to the classic series that seem dated nowadays.

She said: "There were no women of colour . . . and there was no substantial conversation about the LGBTQ community."

Though the Divorce star feels encouraged that a lot of people want to get involved in the Time's Up initiative, she admitted change will take time.

She said: "Even for those of us that are involved in Time's Up, it's a whole new language we get to learn and a way of communicating. And adults are famous for having a very difficult time learning new languages."