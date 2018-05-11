Santaco: We’ll not tolerate violence in taxi industry
Santaco says it’s concerned about the violence which could affect innocent commuters in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it will not tolerate any form of violence in the taxi industry after a spate of attacks in Cape Town.
About nine people were attacked at various taxi ranks over the past few weeks. Santaco says it’s concerned about the violence which could affect innocent commuters.
On Friday morning, two taxi drivers were shot dead in Delft. On Wednesday, a 21-year-old man was shot and killed at the Hanover Park Taxi Rank.
Two weeks ago, three people were killed at Delft taxi rank and three others were wounded. At the same time, another driver was killed in Mitchells Plain.
Three weeks ago, a taxi driver was shot dead in Hout Bay and the following day, a Kraaifontein taxi driver was rushed to hospital after he was shot and wounded at the Bellville Taxi Rank.
Santaco deputy chairperson Nazeem Abdurahman said: “There are innocent people who use the taxi rank when going to work and the police need to speed up their efforts to get these guys behind bars.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
