Sakhumzi Restaurant manager’s killer handed life sentence
Njabulo Ngubani was sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court for the November 2017 murder of Kwesi Hudson.
JOHANNESBURG - The man found guilty of killing a manager at the Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi Street in Orlando, Soweto, has been handed a life sentence on Friday afternoon.
Njabulo Ngubani was sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court for the November 2017 murder of Khwesi Hudson.
The 24-year-old was also handed down 45 years for armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The 45 years will run concurrently with the life sentence. Hudson was shot dead during an armed robbery at the Vilakazi precinct eatery.
Ngubani's accomplice, 21-year-old Mduduzi Ngcobo, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is standing trial at the Orlando Regional Court.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “We are satisfied with the response and believe it responds directly to violent crimes. The imposition of lesser sentence would have been subverting the intentions of the legislation that was ordained by Parliament.”
Popular in Local
-
Hawks find elements of ‘extremism’ in KZN mosque attack
-
DA’s constitution in spotlight as De Lille challenges cessation of membership
-
Bus strike could be over soon, union could agree deal
-
Verulam mosque attack victim identified
-
Wits student dies after fall from Braamfontein building
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 8 May 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.