Sakhumzi Restaurant manager’s killer handed life sentence

JOHANNESBURG - The man found guilty of killing a manager at the Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi Street in Orlando, Soweto, has been handed a life sentence on Friday afternoon.

Njabulo Ngubani was sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court for the November 2017 murder of Khwesi Hudson.

The 24-year-old was also handed down 45 years for armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 45 years will run concurrently with the life sentence. Hudson was shot dead during an armed robbery at the Vilakazi precinct eatery.

Ngubani's accomplice, 21-year-old Mduduzi Ngcobo, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is standing trial at the Orlando Regional Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “We are satisfied with the response and believe it responds directly to violent crimes. The imposition of lesser sentence would have been subverting the intentions of the legislation that was ordained by Parliament.”