Religious bodies condemn Verulam mosque attack

JOHANNESBURG – Religious bodies have strongly condemned the attack on a mosque in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal which left one person dead.

Three men stormed the mosque on Thursday wearing half balaclavas, slitting the throat of a man believed to be the mosque's imam. He later died in hospital.

Two other people are in hospital after being wounded in the attack.

Religious bodies have reacted to the attack on the mosque in Verulam, describing the latest developments as a senseless horrific crime.

The Jewish Board of Deputy's Zev Krengel says: “There has to be a certain level of sanctity at any place of worship, whether it’s Muslim, Jewish or Christian or Hindu. Places of worship have to be respected.”

While the United Ulimar Council of South Africa’s Yusuf Patel has appealed for calm from the public as police investigate the case.

“We’ve requested that the Hawks be given the time and the space to do their work. We do no know who’s behind the attack.”

The attackers set parts of the mosque alight before fleeing the scene and no arrests have yet been made.

Let us put the speculations aside whether it was a terrorist attack or Muslim factional disagreements and hope that the suspects are brought to justice and affected families are given comfort from this shocking incident. #VerulamMosqueAttack #SouthAfrica #MosqueAttack @ajplus pic.twitter.com/FXQfL4Ainm — Afsana Abdul (أفسانا أبدول) (@AfsanaAbdul) May 10, 2018

Graphic scenes, may be sensitive to viewers..

Absolutely devastating #MosqueAttack 👎. South Africa doesn't have any history of such incidents, praying for peace 🙏. #VerulamMosqueAttack #Verulam pic.twitter.com/gm4TGXjpp9 — Afsana Abdul (أفسانا أبدول) (@AfsanaAbdul) May 10, 2018

