Ramaphosa's verbal spat with Steenhuisen spawns music mixes
At least three songs have already been made following President Cyril Ramaphosa's exchange with Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen, where he told him to 'shut up'.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans don’t waste time. About three songs if not more, are already making waves on social media about President Cyril Ramaphosa's exchange with Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament John Steenhuisen, in which the president told him to “shut up”.
Ramaphosa was talking about the local economy when he lost his cool with Steenhuisen.
“You look at Brazil, a number of countries in South Asia… and shut up you, Steenhuisen, and listen. You look around the world… I want you to shut up. I really want you to shut up because you continue to make a noise.”
South Africans went crazy on social media after the altercation, with many expressing shock after hearing the president lose his cool like that.
The incident, though, has inspired some creative souls to create songs about the verbal spat.
A gqom, house and a hip-hop mix have so far been created and you can listen to them below.
Twitter is fast Ramaphosa "Shut Up" Gqom song is done.🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— #TeamLenyora↪ (@MS_Lenyora) May 8, 2018
🎵MS Lenyora - Shut Up (Ramaphosa Anthem)#RamaphosaQandA #Gqom #ShutUp #RamaphosaAnthem @danielmarven @DjMaphorisa @Chad_A5 @justkholii__ @tumisole @AdvocateBarry_R pic.twitter.com/aUFTd7zvRP
Jovislash - Shut Up ft Cyril Ramaphosa (Music Video) | Please RT. Full video on youtube. #ShutUp #ShutUpSteenhuisen full video link https://t.co/bGPK6kEDUU pic.twitter.com/UqQGTBPOhw— Jovislash (@Jovislash) May 11, 2018
Ramaphosa got BALLS, a true Buffalo..Telling Steenhuisen to shut up made my day..#RamaphosaQandA pic.twitter.com/2mm3SRNmtR— Unfiltered Mind (@CarloTito_) May 8, 2018
New Release: Ramaphosa's popular "Shut Up Steenhuisen" gets an exciting house (re)mix.— #TeamLenyora↪ (@MS_Lenyora) May 11, 2018
By SA musician @MS_Lenyora
.#RamaphosaAnthem #ShutUp#Gqom #UltimateHouseParty #PresenterSearchOn3 #BudgetVote2018
Download here: https://t.co/qDZqc6t6hs
Or Get it on Whatsapp: 0828451541 pic.twitter.com/Ym703iYb1z
