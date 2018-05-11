Ramaphosa's verbal spat with Steenhuisen spawns music mixes

At least three songs have already been made following President Cyril Ramaphosa's exchange with Democratic Alliance MP John Steenhuisen, where he told him to 'shut up'.

Ramaphosa was talking about the local economy when he lost his cool with Steenhuisen.

“You look at Brazil, a number of countries in South Asia… and shut up you, Steenhuisen, and listen. You look around the world… I want you to shut up. I really want you to shut up because you continue to make a noise.”

South Africans went crazy on social media after the altercation, with many expressing shock after hearing the president lose his cool like that.

The incident, though, has inspired some creative souls to create songs about the verbal spat.

A gqom, house and a hip-hop mix have so far been created and you can listen to them below.

Jovislash - Shut Up ft Cyril Ramaphosa (Music Video) | Please RT. Full video on youtube. #ShutUp #ShutUpSteenhuisen full video link https://t.co/bGPK6kEDUU pic.twitter.com/UqQGTBPOhw — Jovislash (@Jovislash) May 11, 2018