Promise to boost Elsies River police force not met, says station commander

CAPE TOWN - A house for a family in mourning, more boots on the ground and an additional police station. These were just some of the promises made in the wake of the murder of Courtney Pieters last year.

It's been a year since the three-year-old went missing from her home in Elsies River, sparking a community search that ended in tragedy.

Courtney Pieters, one year on

The little girl's body was discovered on 13 May 2017, dumped in an industrial area near her home.

A year on, Eyewitness News revisited Courtney’s family and the community to find out whether any of the promises made have been kept.

There was an outpouring of support and anger following the discovery of little Pieters’ battered body.

And with public emotion running high, politicians descended.

Then-president Jacob Zuma and his Police Minister at the time, Fikile Mbalula, as well as a procession of provincial officials visited Elsies River, promising to address policing needs.

Since then, the community has received a mobile police station, which frees up police officers at the main station to deal with crime. The Pieters family also received a house in Delft, promised to them by Zuma.

But the Elsies River Police Station commander, Brigadier Sandile Sonjani, says that the key to making a real dent in the crime rate in the area is personnel.

“We have not yet received the numbers we were promised. I should think then that it is due to the high demand of human resources elsewhere."

There are currently about 210 officers stationed in the area, three-quarters of whom are operational. They serve a community of more than 100,000 residents.

Sonjani says they've received 12 additional police vehicles, boosting their fleet to 56 vehicles.

