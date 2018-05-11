Popular Topics
'Ongoing xenophobia in SA compounded by failed criminal justice system'

Amnesty International South Africa director Shenilla Mohamed says authorities have failed to root out hatred against refugees and migrants.

FILE: Thousands of people took part in the anti-xenophobia march, calling for end to attacks on foreign nationals in Johannesburg on 23 April 2015. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Thousands of people took part in the anti-xenophobia march, calling for end to attacks on foreign nationals in Johannesburg on 23 April 2015. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - On the tenth anniversary of the start of xenophobic violence that cost 11 lives in South Africa, Amnesty International says refugees and migrants are still facing daily discrimination and living in constant fear of physical attacks.

The international human rights watchdog says ongoing xenophobia in South Africa is compounded by the failed criminal justice system, with many cases remaining unresolved, which allows perpetrators to attack refugees and migrants with impunity.

On this day in May 2008, a Mozambican national Ernesto Alfabeto Nhamuave was beaten, stabbed and set alight in a brutal killing which set off a chain of violent attacks against migrants and refugees in South Africa.

Amnesty International South Africa director Shenilla Mohamed says authorities have failed to root out hatred against refugees and migrants.

They’ve also failed to bring those responsible for the 2008 attacks to justice, emboldening future attackers.

